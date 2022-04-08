Advertisement

Vets, congressional delegation voices opposition to VA restructuring at town hall

While the goal is to have health centers in more urban areas, some veterans and public...
While the goal is to have health centers in more urban areas, some veterans and public officials have raised concerns that this could lead to more inconveniences for vets living in rural areas.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:18 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last month, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recommended to modify the Hot Springs and Sturgis health facilities, and place a more centralized hospital in Rapid City. Many veterans living in rural areas, and members of South Dakota’s congressional delegations have voiced their opposition to this move.

The national VA put out a report last month, claiming that the medical centers in Hot Springs and Sturgis aren’t sustainable, and recommended building a new hospital in Rapid City. While the goal is to have health centers in more urban areas, some veterans and public officials have raised concerns that this could lead to more inconveniences for vets living in rural areas.

“What they’re doing is saying ‘we can look at a larger number in an urban area,’ but they’re forgetting that a lot of our older veterans live in rural areas and can’t necessarily get to an urban setting just to get regular care,” says Sen. Mike Rounds.

Rounds says his main objective is to ensure that an Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission doesn’t get appointed, And if it does, to stall their hearings and investigations into the V-A’s restructuring plan.

Senator Rounds, and Congressman Dusty Johnson attended a town meeting of veterans hosted by the Disabled American Veterans organization in Rapid City Friday.

Along with several veterans in attendance, they voiced their disapproval of the recommendations.

Johnson says the previous VA Secretary, Robert Wilkie had promised him there would be no reduction of services in Hot Springs.

Johnson asserts that promise from the federal government was broken.

“If they’re going to want to implement these changes, I think they’re going to get a lot of questions from us about what in the world changed in the two years since Secretary Wilkie looked me in the eye and made me a promise.”

The next step in the process is for President Joe Biden to appoint a nine member AIR Commission that would conduct hearings through 2023.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy Bear Robe now charged with murder
Charges upgraded for shooting suspect
Minnesota DNR bald eagle cam
Wind energy company kills 150 eagles in US, pleads guilty
Great Sioux Nation
Tribal leaders serve Notice of Trespass to hotel following racist comments, asked to vacate the property
Rapid City Police search for missing woman
Police seek help in finding Rapid City woman
Two teenagers, Joshua Vining, 17, and Colton Whitler, 17, have been arrested in connection to...
Police: Teen dies after boys shoot at each other while wearing body armor

Latest News

One organizations mission to highlight Child abuse Awareness Month
One organizations mission to highlight Child abuse Awareness Month
Veterans, congressional delegation voices opposition to VA restructuring at town hall
Vets, congressional delegation voices opposition to VA restructuring at town hall
Brains, brawn and power tools, students gather and show off their skills at WDT
Brains, brawn and power tools, students gather and show off their skills at WDT
Allen woman pleads guilty to murder
Allen woman pleads guilty to murder
Charges upgraded for shooting suspect
Charges upgraded for shooting suspect