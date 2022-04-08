Advertisement

Much Nicer Weather Today and Tomorrow

Highs will be in the 50s
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:37 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Very sunny skies are expected today with highs in the 50s for Western South Dakota. Northeast Wyoming will be warmer with highs near 70 for Sheridan. Tomorrow we may see some light moisture in Wyoming, but nothing significant is expected. Tomorrow night into Sunday morning, we will see rain & snow across our area. The heaviest will likely occur in Southwestern South Dakota and up through the Black Hills. Northern counties appear to dry for the time being. Accumulation will be minimal as the system will not last long, but rain or snowfall could be heavy at times. Next week Tuesday and Wednesday, some models are showing a lot of snow across our area and some models are showing minimal. There is a chance for a major storm to occur, but with it still being far out, things can definitely change. Stay updated throughout the weekend for more details on that.

