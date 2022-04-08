Advertisement

GOP lawmaker won’t vote on whether to impeach Ravnsborg

State releases Ravnsborg impeachment investigative reports
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:45 PM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota lawmaker who said he gave legal advice to Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following a fatal car accident says he will not vote on whether to impeach Ravnsborg when the House convenes next week.

Republican Rep. Scott Odenbach sent a letter to the House speaker which says he plans to recuse himself from the vote and won’t attend the proceedings in Pierre Tuesday.

Odenbach, who at the time was running for the House seat he eventually won, says Ravnsborg reached out to him for input on a public statement that was released two days after the attorney general struck and killed Joe Boever, a pedestrian who was walking along a rural highway in September 2020.

