Advertisement

Firefighters contain Wabash Spring wildfire

The Wabash Spring wildfire burned 111 acres about five miles west of Custer.
The Wabash Spring wildfire burned 111 acres about five miles west of Custer.
By Jack Siebold
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:18 PM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Wabash Spring wildfire is 100 percent contained Friday, after firefighters spent the night suppressing it.

Crews will still be on site to conduct mop-up operations and monitor the burn area for the next couple of days.

The fire is estimated to have burned 11 acres about five miles west of Custer in the upper French Creek area.

According to a release from the Forest Service, Firewise mitigation efforts by homeowners played a key role in quickly getting this fire under control.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wildland fire erupts west of Custer, prompting some evacuations. (photo courtesy Custer...
Fire crews battle to contain Wabash Spring wildfire near Custer
Jeffery Otto, former Rapid City Police Officer
Former Rapid City Officer’s new position cut short
Quincy Bear Robe now charged with murder
Charges upgraded for shooting suspect
The body of a Box Elder man missing since February has been found.
Body of Box Elder Man found in creek
Rapid City Police search for missing woman
Police seek help in finding Rapid City woman

Latest News

One organizations mission to highlight Child abuse Awareness Month
One organizations mission to highlight Child abuse Awareness Month
Veterans, congressional delegation voices opposition to VA restructuring at town hall
Vets, congressional delegation voices opposition to VA restructuring at town hall
Brains, brawn and power tools, students gather and show off their skills at WDT
Brains, brawn and power tools, students gather and show off their skills at WDT
Allen woman pleads guilty to murder
Allen woman pleads guilty to murder
Charges upgraded for shooting suspect
Charges upgraded for shooting suspect