Advertisement

UPDATE: 28-year-old Aquila Mae Herman has been located safe.

Aquila Mae Herman
Rapid City Police search for missing woman(Rapid City Police)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:28 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - UPDATE: 28-year-old Aquila Mae Herman has been located safe.

Original story:

A Rapid City woman is missing, and police ask for the public’s help finding her.

Aquila Mae Herman, 28, was reported missing Sunday. However, according to police, Herman was last seen March 15 in the 1300 block of East Catron Boulevard.

Herman is a Native American, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. She has dark-colored hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts should contact Det. Mackenzie Armstrong at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSSI KEVN
Significant snow is on the way: who will see snow and how much will fall?
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
Quincy Bear Robe now charged with murder
Charges upgraded for shooting suspect
Great Sioux Nation
Tribal leaders serve Notice of Trespass to hotel following racist comments, asked to vacate the property
Life is less "complicated" for Avril Lavigne as she announces her engagement to Mod Sun.
Singer Avril Lavigne tweets pic of engagement to Mod Sun

Latest News

Rapid City forecast
A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way
The monuments Superintendent Amnesty Kochanowski said in a statement that the burn is designed...
Prescribed fire planned at Devils Tower National Monument
The monuments Superintendent Amnesty Kochanowski said in a statement that the burn is designed...
Prescribed fire planned at Devils Tower National Monument
One organizations mission to highlight Child abuse Awareness Month
One organizations mission to highlight Child abuse Awareness Month
Veterans, congressional delegation voices opposition to VA restructuring at town hall
Vets, congressional delegation voices opposition to VA restructuring at town hall