RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - UPDATE: 28-year-old Aquila Mae Herman has been located safe.

Original story:

A Rapid City woman is missing, and police ask for the public’s help finding her.

Aquila Mae Herman, 28, was reported missing Sunday. However, according to police, Herman was last seen March 15 in the 1300 block of East Catron Boulevard.

Herman is a Native American, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. She has dark-colored hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts should contact Det. Mackenzie Armstrong at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

