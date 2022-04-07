Advertisement

Pennington County Sheriffs Office on retaining officers

By Bryan Womack
Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:20 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Solving problems throughout the sheriff’s office. That was the goal of the second annual Pennington County sheriff’s office staff meeting Wednesday. One of those problems... officer retention.

Willie Whelchel, Chief Deputy for Pennington County Sheriff’s office says retaining police officers has been a big concern.

He states “As we know a lot of ideas have been happening with hiring and retention, so we talked about the things that we were able to look at, solve, try, the things we implemented, and the things that worked.”

One suggestion from last year was shifting hours to allow officers and their families flexibility. Whelchel says it made a difference.

“From eight-hour shifts to ten-hour shifts, twelve-hour shifts and then have an opportunity to mix them up. Some people have small kids, some have middle-aged children that are involved in a lot of different activities. Many parents like to coach and be involved in these things, so they want opportunities to be plugged in at different times for different scheduling so they can be more involved with their children and their family activities.”

Another topic of discussion was mental health. Chief Deputy Brian Mueller says the sheriff’s office will continue to improve wellness services for those on patrol and off.

He states “Wellness program has come up a number of times today, we get really good feedback from our employees about the support we give them and that’s something we are going to continue to evaluate making improvements and going into the future.

