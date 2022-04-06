Strong winds continue as accumulating snow arrives late tonight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Strong winds continue overnight with gusts to 75 mph likely. Difficult driving will continue and the chance for power outages and wind damage persist as well. Temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s overnight. A system will move in from the north and bring snow into the area late tonight, but especially though the morning hours.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Carter County in Montana for 2″-4″ of snow. An advisory is in place for the northern foothills, including Spearfish and Whitewood, which calls for up to 2″ of snow, with the possibility for 3″. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for the Wyoming Black Hills, along with the northern and central hills in South Dakota. Lower elevations could see 2″-4″ of snow, while higher elevations will likely receive 6″-9″ of snow. For Hill City, Keystone and Rockerville, even though you are in the warning, the snow won’t make it to you, so less than an inch of snow is expected. There’s only one set polygon for the central hills, so while most of the polygon will see the accumulating snow, those closer to the Custer County line will not pick up much.

Snow showers pass through the area in the morning which will reduce visibility significantly, given wind gusts up to 75 mph. This will make driving extremely hazardous as it’ll be difficult to see much in front of you at times. Allow for extra time and be extremely cautious if caught in a heavier band of snow with whiteout conditions. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s Wednesday.

Snow showers and clouds taper off Thursday morning and skies clear up through the afternoon. Highs will remain in the 40s for many, but it will be windy again. Thankfully, Friday will have much less wind with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the 50s! The warmest day is Saturday with highs in the 60s for many.

Rain and snow showers could move into the area Sunday, where highs will be in the 40s for many and the moisture will continue into Monday. Tuesday could bring some snow to the area along with more wind.

