Advertisement

Kit Kat debuts blueberry muffin flavor for limited time

Kit Kat brand unveils limited-edition Blueberry Muffin flavor.
Kit Kat brand unveils limited-edition Blueberry Muffin flavor.(Hershey)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:28 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Kit Kat fans are getting a new flavor inspired by a classic baked good without even turning on an oven.

The Hershey Company unveiled its limited-edition Blueberry Muffin Kit Kat flavor on Wednesday.

This new flavor creation is a blueberry muffin-flavored creme with tastes of fresh and cooked blueberries, plus a cake batter-like muffin flavor with graham cookie pieces folded into the bar, according to Hershey.

“Our product creators have such passion for deciding which flavor Kit Kat should take on next and making sure it delivers for our fans,” said Dan Williard, brand manager of Kit Kat. “Kit Kat Blueberry Muffin has already become one of our favorites. It has all the taste of a freshly baked blueberry muffin, but no baking required.”

The blueberry muffin flavor becomes the latest in the brand’s growing portfolio of flavors. Hershey has previously released Kit Kat Duos Strawberry and Dark Chocolate, Thins Hazelnut and Lemon Crisp flavors.

Hershey representatives said the blueberry muffin flavor would be available nationwide at retailers starting this month.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wildland fire erupts west of Custer, prompting some evacuations. (photo courtesy Custer...
Fire crews battle to contain Wabash Spring wildfire near Custer
Jeffery Otto, former Rapid City Police Officer
Former Rapid City Officer’s new position cut short
The body of a Box Elder man missing since February has been found.
Body of Box Elder Man found in creek
Rapid City Police search for missing woman
Police seek help in finding Rapid City woman
Great Sioux Nation
Tribal leaders serve Notice of Trespass to hotel following racist comments, asked to vacate the property

Latest News

Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
Justin Bieber offering a month of free online therapy to fans
A great horned owl got tangled up in a barbed wire fence in Colorado this week.
Owl rescued after getting tangled up in barbed wire fence
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks from the White House on April 8, 2022, one day after being...
Confirmed for Supreme Court, cheers for Jackson: ‘We’ve made it, all of us’
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban for Chris Rock slap
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Vincent Anthony Fisher II, 46, was charged Thursday...
Man charged after setting fire to home, killing woman and baby, police say