Jan. 6 trial of former Virginia officer continues with testimony from man who called him “dad”

Jacob Fracker said he once called Thomas Robertson “dad,” and Robertson called him “son.” The two were together inside the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
By David Ade
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:28 PM MDT
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It’s day two in the trial of former Rocky Mount police officer Thomas Robertson. He’s charged with six crimes related to his alleged actions on and after the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Dramatic moments inside the courtroom in the final hours today as Jacob Fracker, Robertson’s former co-defendant, takes the stand to testify against Robertson.

Jacob Fracker said that he used to call Thomas Robertson “dad”, and said Robertson would call him “son.”

Now, he’s testifying against Robertson after taking a plea deal for his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

A picture that prosecutors used in their original charging document shows Fracker on the left, and Robertson on the right, inside of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, according to prosecutors.

Fracker testified Wednesday that Robertson invited him, and planned the trip to the Capitol. Fracker also said on that day, he was hyped up and wanted to see the results of 2020 election overturned.

The defense said in its opening statements that Robertson only went into the Capitol because they said Fracker got too excited and ran in first. They argue that Robertson was only trying to find Fracker and leave.

During his testimony, Fracker told the court that he did lose sight of Robertson before entering the Capitol. Fracker said he and Robertson were reunited in a room below the Capitol Rotunda known as the crypt, where they took pictures and began singing and clapping with a crowd.

He said Robertson never told him that his only goal was to retrieve him, and that Robertson was just as excited as he was once they left the Capitol.

Fracker told the court that he and Robertson discussed a potential next civil war on the ride back home to Virginia.

Fracker’s testimony still is not done. Robertson’s defense is expected to cross-examine Fracker when court is back in session on Thursday morning.

Robertson’s lawyer told the judge tonight that Robertson may testify when the defense presents its case tomorrow.

The judge told lawyers that he wants to hear closing arguments on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

