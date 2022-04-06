Home damaged after fire breaks out in nearby garage

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hill City’s volunteer firefighters quick response helped save a home damaged by a fire that broke out in a nearby garage Tuesday night.

By the time firefighters arrived just before 9 p.m., the fire had spread from a detached garage to a home on the 200 block of Pine Avenue.

According to a release from Pennington County Fire, the “rapid attack by Hill City Volunteer Firefighters facing wind gust in excess of 50 mph, confined the fire to the initial structure, and adjacent residential structure.”

There were no injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.