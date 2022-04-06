Advertisement

Home damaged after fire breaks out in nearby garage

Hill City’s volunteer firefighters’ quick response helped save a home when fire breaks out in...
Hill City’s volunteer firefighters’ quick response helped save a home when fire breaks out in detached garage. (photo by Kelly Fetter, courtesy Pennington County Fire)(Kelly Fetter, WRFM | Kelly Fetter)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:22 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hill City’s volunteer firefighters quick response helped save a home damaged by a fire that broke out in a nearby garage Tuesday night.

By the time firefighters arrived just before 9 p.m., the fire had spread from a detached garage to a home on the 200 block of Pine Avenue.

According to a release from Pennington County Fire, the “rapid attack by Hill City Volunteer Firefighters facing wind gust in excess of 50 mph, confined the fire to the initial structure, and adjacent residential structure.”

There were no injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wildland fire erupts west of Custer, prompting some evacuations. (photo courtesy Custer...
Fire crews battle to contain Wabash Spring wildfire near Custer
Jeffery Otto, former Rapid City Police Officer
Former Rapid City Officer’s new position cut short
The body of a Box Elder man missing since February has been found.
Body of Box Elder Man found in creek
Rapid City Police search for missing woman
Police seek help in finding Rapid City woman
Great Sioux Nation
Tribal leaders serve Notice of Trespass to hotel following racist comments, asked to vacate the property

Latest News

The Wabash Spring wildfire burned 111 acres about five miles west of Custer.
Firefighters contain Wabash Spring wildfire
A flag worker holding a sign for traffic at construction near Rapid City, SD.
Sheridan Lake Road is getting a new look
HealthWatch - Heart health
HealthWatch-Managing stress
health
Health Watch and how to manage stress
frisbee
Wind Conditions wont hold back people from getting outside