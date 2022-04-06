Advertisement

Body of Box Elder Man found in creek

The body of a Box Elder man missing since February has been found.
The body of a Box Elder man missing since February has been found.(MGN Online)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:04 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The body of a Box Elder man who went missing in February was discovered Monday evening in Box Elder Creek.

The man was identified as 32-year-old Anthony Anderson. Anderson was reported missing by family members in February. He was last seen walking west from his home.

Autopsy results are pending.

The Box Elder Police Department and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wildland fire erupts west of Custer, prompting some evacuations. (photo courtesy Custer...
Fire crews battle to contain Wabash Spring wildfire near Custer
Jeffery Otto, former Rapid City Police Officer
Former Rapid City Officer’s new position cut short
Rapid City Police search for missing woman
Police seek help in finding Rapid City woman
Great Sioux Nation
Tribal leaders serve Notice of Trespass to hotel following racist comments, asked to vacate the property

Latest News

The Wabash Spring wildfire burned 111 acres about five miles west of Custer.
Firefighters contain Wabash Spring wildfire
A flag worker holding a sign for traffic at construction near Rapid City, SD.
Sheridan Lake Road is getting a new look
HealthWatch - Heart health
HealthWatch-Managing stress
health
Health Watch and how to manage stress
frisbee
Wind Conditions wont hold back people from getting outside