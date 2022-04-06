Body of Box Elder Man found in creek

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The body of a Box Elder man who went missing in February was discovered Monday evening in Box Elder Creek.

The man was identified as 32-year-old Anthony Anderson. Anderson was reported missing by family members in February. He was last seen walking west from his home.

Autopsy results are pending.

The Box Elder Police Department and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation.

