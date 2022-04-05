Advertisement

Libraries evolve for information overload

Bookshelves at Rapid City Public Library
Bookshelves at Rapid City Public Library(KOTA)
By Keith Grant
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:35 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - National Library Week gives time to promote libraries and all they offer.

A library houses more than just books, its houses opportunity, and the capability to explore technology. The Rapid City Public Library has a 3D printer, laser printer, board games, and other endless opportunities for your learning or leisure activities. The library looks to the future and wants to give people access to evolving technology and expand the definition of information. Public Relations Coordinator for Rapid City Public Library, Laurinda Tapper, explains why the library prioritizes access, “Information is education, its access and it is how people can learn what they need to know to get by in this world and we are here to make that a priority to provide that access.”

In the information age, we are constantly surrounded by more content, deciphering what is reliable and what is not. Adding to the plate of information access, libraries act as a filter for the community. The library can get you started in the right direction to help you find what you need, using reliable sources that can give you accurate information.

“We are good about using verified sources so that we can point people in the right direction for accurate information,” said Tapper.

Get your library card by proving you are a Pennington County resident and the library’s resources are at your fingertips.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook last Tuesday...
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
Demonstrators outside the South Dakota State Capitol protest in favor of the legislature...
Noem Administration ordered to pay attorney fees after First Amendment violation
The body of a Box Elder man missing since February has been found.
Body of Box Elder Man found in creek
Jeffery Otto, former Rapid City Police Officer
Former Rapid City Officer’s new position cut short
The Block 5 project by Lloyd Companies will be a multi-purpose building with apartments, hotel,...
Downtown Rapid City will change with new building

Latest News

Baseball is back: Post 22 prepares for jampacked season with upcoming event
Baseball is back: Post 22 prepares for jampacked season with upcoming event
A wildland fire erupts west of Custer, prompting some evacuations. (photo courtesy Custer...
Fire crews battle to contain Wabash Spring wildfire near Custer
While eight out of ten Americans feel confident they know when that time is, more than half say...
Americans could be overconfident in their car repair assessment abilities
One suggestion from last year was shifting hours to allow officers and their families...
Pennington County Sheriffs Office on retaining officers
This year’s legislative session saw large amount of funds going to local chambers of commerce...
SD chambers of commerce assess 2022 legislative session