Very Windy Weather Over the Next Several Days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nice weather is in the forecast for today with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s. Conditions won’t be so kind for the rest of the week, however. Overnight, we will see some rain and snow across our area, and that may continue throughout the day on Tuesday. Tuesday night into Wednesday, we can expect to see snow across our area. The bigger story, however, will be the windy conditions. Wind gusts will start to pick up tomorrow morning. By the afternoon Tuesday, we could see gusts up to 55 and even 60 mph. Wednesday will only be worse with gusts approaching 70 mph. Thursday will be windy as well, but not as bad with gusts up to 50 mph. Nicer weather is expected by Friday and the weekend.

