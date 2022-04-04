Spring just sprung but YMCA of Rapid City is preparing for summer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The YMCA is committed to youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. And their packed calendar of events always reflects that.

“Summer starts here!” said Ryan Messick, the YMCA of Rapid City’s member relations director. “As the school year winds down, it’s time to relax, decompress, and get excited about summer programs at the Y! Join us Friday, April 29th from 4:00-6:00 pm at the YMCA of Rapid City to celebrate Healthy Kids Day! We invite both kids and families to learn about the importance of healthy eating, nutrition, physical activity, mental and emotional well-being, developing healthy habits, and so much more! Healthy Kids Day is a free event, open to the community. Join us at the Y for a day of fun activities that celebrate kids being kids! We’ll have a bouncy house, free food, and numerous fun activities for the kids!”

