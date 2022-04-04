Leadership South Dakota accepting applicants for 9th ‘class’
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:08 AM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Leadership South Dakota inspires leaders for a stronger South Dakota by connecting people who will invest in themselves, engage communities and elevate our state.
Each year, Leadership SD brings together a new group of leaders (varied ages, education, and industry) for a uniquely educational and inspirational experience. This is an interactive experience in the following communities across the entire state: Pierre, Brookings, Rapid City, Huron, Mission, Sioux Falls, and Chamberlain.
The application deadline coming up for the March 2023 class, which is April 15.
Interested people can learn more at https://leadershipsouthdakota.com or by calling 605-261-7756.
