Leadership South Dakota accepting applicants for 9th ‘class’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Leadership South Dakota inspires leaders for a stronger South Dakota by connecting people who will invest in themselves, engage communities and elevate our state.

Each year, Leadership SD brings together a new group of leaders (varied ages, education, and industry) for a uniquely educational and inspirational experience. This is an interactive experience in the following communities across the entire state: Pierre, Brookings, Rapid City, Huron, Mission, Sioux Falls, and Chamberlain.

The application deadline coming up for the March 2023 class, which is April 15.

Interested people can learn more at https://leadershipsouthdakota.com or by calling 605-261-7756.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.