The hunt is on for bighorn sheep

South Dakota might increase the number of bighorn sheep hunting licenses.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:26 PM MDT
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota wildlife officials are looking to increase the number of bighorn sheep hunting licenses for the next two years.

The bighorn sheep hunting season proposal for the 2022 and 2023 seasons increases the ram bighorn sheep licenses from eight to 10, with an additional license being made available for auction. It also requires hunters to attend a meeting orientation before their first day of hunting, rather that the opening day of the season as was previously mandated.

The proposal offers three licenses for the Elk Mountain District, four licenses offered for the Hell Canyon District, and three licenses in Custer State Park.

The plan closes the Eastern Pennington Unit, near the Badlands National Park, where there has been a deadly bacterial outbreak.

