Active weather expected through the week

By David Stradling
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 8:45 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight with relatively light winds. Temperatures will fall into the 20s for many, with a few holding on to the low 30s by morning.

Plenty of sunshine will start us off Monday. Clouds will increase through the afternoon in western South Dakota, earlier in Wyoming. High temperatures will climb into the 60s for much of the area. Some spots could be near 70°! It’ll be breezy with gusts up to 40 mph at times, which will lead to critical fire danger across the area.

A storm system will move into the area Monday night and bring the chance for some rain and snow showers. Accumulations should be minimal. Cooler air slides in and highs will be in the 40s Tuesday. It’ll be very windy with gusts up to 70 mph at times. A High Wind Watch is in place for Tuesday afternoon through the entire day Wednesday. Gusts to 70 mph or higher are likely.

A second wave moves in Tuesday night, which will bring heavier snow for the northern Black Hills, where significant snowfall is possible. Winds will gust to 70 mph or higher in spots on Wednesday as temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. The moisture comes to an end Wednesday night, but the strong winds linger into Thursday. Highs will be in the 40s then, too.

Warmer air returns with highs climbing into the 50s on Friday and 60s/70s on Saturday!

