Uptown Rapid mall preps for new businesses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The mall in North Rapid City has a new name… and a growing operation as a new diversity of businesses make it home.

Uptown Rapid, formerly the Rushmore Mall, is adapting its business model as more and more people switch to making their purchases primarily online. More service-based businesses are setting up in the mall under its new ownership.

General Manager Sandy Brockhouse says the goal is to make the mall a place to spend time, rather than to shop.

”We’re providing different services, so now we’re not all retail,” Brockhouse said. “We have a marketing firm, a dance studio, Ju jitsu, and a dog park and bar.”

The latest business to move into Uptown Rapid is X-Golf, a golf simulator and bar and restaurant. It’s scheduled to open on April 9th.

