Ukraine war touches the heart of Deadwood chocolatiers, free truffle for donation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The war in Ukraine has been going on for more than a month now, and over that time it has raised concern globally. Even right here in the Hills.

Chip Tautkus, Owner of the Chubby Chipmunk in Deadwood, has been watching the war play out and says her heart has been breaking.

She says she’d like to try and make a difference by encouraging people to donate to the cause.

If they do so at the Chubby Chipmunk, she’ll give them a special made truffle with Ukrainian colors.

They started taking donations Friday, and this week’s flavor is lemon. Which will change on a weekly basis for what she hopes to be a month long fundraiser.

“We’ll just keep whipping out the truffles as they go out the door,” Tautkus explains, “and we’ve had a lot of positive reviews from our Facebook announcement. I just had to do something.”

What put her over the edge was people continuing to be uprooted from their homes, while she says her inspiration came from the Polish people opening their arms and housing refugees.

Being half Polish, Tautkus felt she “wanted to help in her own little way,” and she hopes the community will participate too.

”It’s something that I think everybody needs to be a part of. These are people. I think it’s also a great way to teach children about giving and helping. Say your child has a little piggy bank, and they bring in 50 cents, or a dollar in, they can help. They’ll get their truffle too.”

She says in America we don’t feel the same threat of another country taking us over, and that if we can show kindness to other people it will bring the nation together.

Tautkus also hopes to get other local businesses involved, where she’d be happy to bring truffles to them to pass out when donations are received.

