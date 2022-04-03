Advertisement

South Dakota State women win WNIT Championship

Rush retake Mountain Division lead by defeating Utah
SDSU wins WNIT
SDSU wins WNIT(Ben Burns)
By Ben Burns
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:04 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite not being selected to play in the NCAA tournament, the South Dakota State women’s basketball team finished their season with a win as they defeated Seton Hall in the WNIT Championship Game. Plus, the Rapid City Rush now have a very slight lead in the Mountain Division after winning two of three games in their most recent series against the Utah Grizzlies. Ben Burns has the details.

