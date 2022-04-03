South Dakota State women win WNIT Championship

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite not being selected to play in the NCAA tournament, the South Dakota State women’s basketball team finished their season with a win as they defeated Seton Hall in the WNIT Championship Game. Plus, the Rapid City Rush now have a very slight lead in the Mountain Division after winning two of three games in their most recent series against the Utah Grizzlies. Ben Burns has the details.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.