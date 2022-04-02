Advertisement

Windy Weather is Expected Over the Next Several Days

Windy weather expected tomorrow
Windy weather expected tomorrow
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 3:33 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly sunny skies will continue throughout the rest of today. Tonight we may see some light moisture, and that moisture may continue through parts of the morning tomorrow, but nothing significant is expected. Temperatures tomorrow will be close to average for much of our area. Next week Tuesday and Wednesday we may see some rain & snow. Most of next week will be quite windy. Conditions will improve greatly by the end of the week.

