Former bar owner pleads guilty to federal tax charge

The former owner of Thirsty’s Burgers and Beer in downtown Rapid City pleads guilty to a tax charge in federal court Friday afternoon. 72-year old Frank Morrison of Rapid City pleaded guilty to willful failure to withhold and pay over tax.

The factual basis statement in the case says Thirsty’s withheld $16,266 from employees’ wages in the third quarter of 2019, but didn’t pay that over to the government. That statement also says Morrison withheld $440,066 from employees’ wages from 2008 through 2020 and didn’t pay that over, as well as $242,790 in the employer portion of taxes on wages paid to employees. Morrison faces up to five years in prison when he’s sentenced, but prosecutors agree to recommend between 24 and 30 months. He also agrees to pay $684,927 in restitution to the IRS.