Advertisement

Former bar owner pleads guilty to federal tax charge

By Jack Caudill
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:08 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The former owner of Thirsty’s Burgers and Beer in downtown Rapid City pleads guilty to a tax charge in federal court Friday afternoon. 72-year old Frank Morrison of Rapid City pleaded guilty to willful failure to withhold and pay over tax.

The factual basis statement in the case says Thirsty’s withheld $16,266 from employees’ wages in the third quarter of 2019, but didn’t pay that over to the government. That statement also says Morrison withheld $440,066 from employees’ wages from 2008 through 2020 and didn’t pay that over, as well as $242,790 in the employer portion of taxes on wages paid to employees. Morrison faces up to five years in prison when he’s sentenced, but prosecutors agree to recommend between 24 and 30 months. He also agrees to pay $684,927 in restitution to the IRS.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Custer man reportedly shot and killed intruder
Great Sioux Nation
Tribal leaders serve Notice of Trespass to hotel following racist comments, asked to vacate the property
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Dan Zimmerman says losing everything he ever owned has left him devastated.
Parents’ ashes, personal belongings sold at auction after movers fail to deliver man’s things

Latest News

“It’s ok to speak up,” the color of sexual assault awareness month is teal
“It’s ok to speak up,” the color of sexual assault awareness month is teal
Former bar owner pleads guilty to federal tax charge
Former bar owner pleads guilty to federal tax charge
Two men sentenced on federal sex charges
Two men sentenced on federal sex charges
Two men are sentenced on sex charges
Two men sentenced on federal sex charges