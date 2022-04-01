Advertisement

Vanna White announces death of her father

FILE - “Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White announced the death of her father on Twitter...
FILE - “Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White announced the death of her father on Twitter Friday.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:46 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (Gray News) – “Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White announced the death of her father on Twitter Friday.

She didn’t name her dad in the Tweet but described him as being “one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings of North Myrtle Beach.”

The South Carolina native said her 96-year-old father passed away peacefully Friday morning.

White and her co-host Pat Sajak have worked side by side for more than 7,000 episodes of “Wheel of Fortune and are nightly staples in millions of homes across America.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Custer man reportedly shot and killed intruder
Great Sioux Nation
Tribal leaders serve Notice of Trespass to hotel following racist comments, asked to vacate the property
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Sturgis candidates file lawsuit against city
Three Sturgis candidates suing the city

Latest News

The U.S. Capitol is pictured on April 1, 2022.
House votes to decriminalize marijuana, but Senate fate dim
South Dakota Drought Monitor
Ranchers feel impact of continuing drought
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
Alex Jones loses bid to avoid fines in Sandy Hook case
COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have hit their lowest levels since the early days of the...
Number of COVID patients in US hospitals reaches record low
Tray'vonne Da'Mont Jones-McNeal is charged with murder and other charges in the death of his...
Kansas father charged with murder in infant daughter’s death after child struck with object, police say