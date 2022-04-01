Advertisement

School Of Mines jumpstarted its annual cultural expo

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday
By Bryan Womack
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - School Of Mines jumpstarted its annual cultural expo event with fun and Interactive displays, highlighting cultures from around the world

Yash Naik (NI-KE), President of the cultural expo says exposure to diverse cultures can make a world of a difference

“You can experience a lot of new cultures if you have not been exposed to them already because we have international students from all over the world.”

Along with cultural diversity comes different traditions

“Different countries, different traditions. That opens people’s views about the world, they get to look at the world in a different way. I think people have their own misconceptions about people and culture, which can sometimes be misleading. so, I think listening to other people from other countries about what they actually do, kind of helps you get rid of any misconceptions you have and just learn something totally different. I think it’s very cool.”

Naik says to keep an open mind and never be afraid to ask questions when you are curious about someone’s cultural background

“I would just say, have an open mind, always be accepting, always be curious and keep asking questions. If you have any doubts, always be curious, always be open to different people...different cultures and different languages. It is always a good thing because this world is made up of different people and I think having an open mind and being accepting is key.”

The cultural expo will run through Saturday, April 2nd. It is open to the general public starting at 11am to 2 pm.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Custer man reportedly shot and killed intruder
Great Sioux Nation
Tribal leaders serve Notice of Trespass to hotel following racist comments, asked to vacate the property
Sturgis candidates file lawsuit against city
Three Sturgis candidates suing the city

Latest News

soup
Filling Empty Bowls Fundraiser
expo
South Dakota Mines Hosts Cultural Expo
trees
Trees that were going to be chopped are now saved
Good morning Rapid City rose gardens, it’s time to wake up and bloom
Good morning Rapid City rose gardens, it’s time to wake up and bloom