Ranchers feel impact of continuing drought
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:46 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) - Some South Dakota ranchers and farmers are dealing with a third straight year of drought conditions.
This week’s U.S. Drought Monitor map shows most of the state is in a moderate to severe drought. Grass stockpiles are dwindling and some ranchers are expecting only half of normal grass production this year.
The South Dakota Grassland Coalition has launched a special project called “Pray for Rain. Plan for Drought,” which is designed to provide resources to help ranchers mitigate the impact of long-term drought conditions. The Grassland Coalition offers a mentoring network as a way to help farmers and ranchers.
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.