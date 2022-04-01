Advertisement

Ranchers feel impact of continuing drought

South Dakota Drought Monitor
South Dakota Drought Monitor(Dakota News Now)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:46 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) - Some South Dakota ranchers and farmers are dealing with a third straight year of drought conditions.

This week’s U.S. Drought Monitor map shows most of the state is in a moderate to severe drought. Grass stockpiles are dwindling and some ranchers are expecting only half of normal grass production this year.

The South Dakota Grassland Coalition has launched a special project called “Pray for Rain. Plan for Drought,” which is designed to provide resources to help ranchers mitigate the impact of long-term drought conditions. The Grassland Coalition offers a mentoring network as a way to help farmers and ranchers.

“It’s ok to speak up,” the color of sexual assault awareness month is teal
Former bar owner pleads guilty to federal tax charge
Two men sentenced on federal sex charges
