Police: One dead after officer-involved shooting, northwest Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department responded to a call which resulted in an officer-involved shooting and one civilian death.

Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum said officers responded to a check-well-being call around 10:45 p.m. Thursday night to check on an individual in northwest Sioux Falls, on the 1900 block of west 6th st.

Chief Thum says the officers were confronted by the person they were called to check on, who was in possession of a knife. The officers attempted verbal de-escalation, less-lethal impact launcher, and tasers, which police say were all unsuccessful.

Officers say the confrontation turned into a physical struggle, which led one officer to engage the suspect with his firearm. The suspect was struck by a bullet and Chief Thum says medical aid was immediately rendered, and the man was transported to a hospital where he was declared deceased.

Chief Thum says the case was immediately turned over to the state DCI for investigation, which means there is limited information that can be released as the incident is currently under investigation.

“Loss of life is loss of life, no matter the circumstances, and it’s obviously tragic when we deal with these situations,” said Thum.

The officers received minor injuries in the altercation.

“Officers will be placed involved in administrative leave depending on what the needs are, requirements for our policy,” said Thum.

Dakota News Now will release more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.