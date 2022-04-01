‘Donate Life’ Awareness Month commemorated by Monument Health

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Monument Health is kicking off ‘Donate Life’ Awareness month by dedicating a wall in their Rapid City hospital to those who have saved lives by donating organs and tissue.

The wall features a monitor of pictures and stories of those donors.

Up to eight lives can be saved from one organ donor. Monument Health wants to get the word out about organ donation as ‘Donate Life’ month begins.

National Donate Life Month is celebrated every April, with health organizations across the country pushing to educate the public on the importance of organ donation.

Stephanie Battell, Monument Health’s director of nursing, says not only does organ donation save lives, it’s a way for people to have a lasting impact after their death.

“You can give the gift of life when your life has ended, and you’re able to offer hop to someone else when you’re no longer here,” Battell said. “So, you’re able to live on through somebody else and provide them a life that they wouldn’t otherwise have if it wasn’t for you.”

Emily Larimer is LifeSource’s liaison for Monument Health.

She has a personal connection to organ donation.

Her son, who passed away seven years ago, was able to save four lives with his donation.

She says the surgeons performing the transplant took the time to learn her son’s story.

“The surgeons who come to recover the organs, they hear the family describe the loved one, and that puts a personal, beautiful bent on organ donation,” Larimer said. “That’s something I did not know.”

You can register to be an organ donor through obtaining a drivers, or hunting license.

