CoolCRYO: freezing fat cells and helping people feel better mentally and physically

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cryolipolysis, better known as fat freezing, is a non-surgical fat reduction procedure using cold temperatures to reduce fat in certain areas of the body. And a new business in town is providing the community with the procedure while boosting self-confidence and giving people the tools they need for a healthier lifestyle.

“We freeze fat off of people but we can hit body contours,” said Shay Johnson, the chief operating officer at CoolCRYO. “We can shave any areas that are stubborn. We ultimately get to make people feel better.”

CoolCRYO isn’t just freezing fat cells, they’re helping people feel better physically and mentally.

“We use a hyper cold gas to get the body down to fat freezing temperature,” said Johnson. “What that does is flatten the extra fat cells in that area and they crystalize and then they go through your lymphatic system.”

Using liquid CO2, the extremely cold gas can be used for more than body contouring. Cryo can help with pain management, detoxification, and even hair rejuvenation.

Each treatment with CoolCRYO takes about 30 minutes.

“It’s roughly about a half-hour per treatment,” continued Johnson. “We start everybody off with a photo. So we take your photo first and then take everybody into the cryo room. And then we will either have you lay, sit, stand, depending on the treatment that we’re doing. And then we will spray you with hyper cold gas. We like to section off the body and then we get you to that fat-freezing temperature. One of the indicators that get us into fat-freezing temperature is a blue light... We’ll quadrant out the body, we’ll hit each quadrant and then you’re on your way. People come on their lunch breaks. There are very few restrictions. It’s not invasive, so you can be about your merry way and go on about your day.”

CoolCRYO opened at the beginning of the year and offers appointments Tuesday through Saturday.

The use of their CO2 gun means sculpting for virtually any area of the body.

