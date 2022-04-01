Advertisement

25th Annual Kids Fair Bounces into Town this Weekend

kids fair
kids fair(KOTA KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:13 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

A place for kids, to help kids. The Youth and Family Services Kids Fair is happening this weekend.

Bounce houses, mini-train rides, balloon animals, a Strider bike course, and more will be in the Barnett Arena at the Monument this weekend as a part of the Youth and Family Services Kids Fair.

In the fair’s 25th year, the event is Youth and Family Services’ largest fundraiser that helps fund the organization’s programming for the people enrolled in their services.

Brianna Nelson, Youth and Family Services Communications Coordinator enjoys seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces.

Brianna Nelson, Youth and Family Services Communications Coordinator: “It is fun, we get to see so many kids and families just coming and having a good time. The environment here is fantastic, it’s just fun, it’s upbeat, and it’s so much fun to see kids running around with huge smiles on their faces and parents engaging with their kids.”

Tickets can be purchased at the door for five dollars, and admission includes all activities, with no extra charges once inside.

