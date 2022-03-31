Advertisement

Ukrainian Immigrant shares her remarkable story of survival

Elzinger shared her story at a speakers panel about what life was like migrating to the US at...
Elzinger shared her story at a speakers panel about what life was like migrating to the US at sixteen years old(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -<”I was born in Cherkasy, Ukraine.”

Angie Eizinger, lead application analyst at monument health

Today, she shared her story at a speakers panel about what life was like migrating to the US at sixteen years old ... her family wanting a better life. Unaware of what the future held, she remained vigilant and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering and a master’s degree in electrical engineering.

Born into a family of both Ukrainian and Russian heritage, she says her first time landing in the United States was a big culture shock

She states “It was my first time in US, we could only bring two suitcases per person, so we left all our belongings

A story echoed by many as Ukrainian families struggle to seek refuge amidst Russia’s current invasion.

Eizinger says the current tensions between Russia and Ukraine are not representative of both cultures

“I think the tension we are seeing between the two countries is being driven by government, by one person or a small group of people. It is not representative of the majority of people in either country.

Shes hopes that the war ends soon and that everyone can put aside their politics

“My hope would be that we put politics and ethnicity aside and we would look at another human being who is struggling...who is going through a hard time with compassion. We all want the same thing...we want to live in peace, and we want to be able to provide for our families and have a meaningful life.”

Eizinger says her remaining family was able to escape Ukraine this week and are now traveling through Romania for safety.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Great Sioux Nation
Tribal leaders serve Notice of Trespass to hotel following racist comments, asked to vacate the property
IRS: Reasons why some tax refunds filed electronically take longer than 21 days.
Waiting for your tax refund? IRS says select returns may take several weeks
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham discusses the role one of his off-duty officers...
Sheriff: Off-duty deputy, shot 5 times, returns fire, killing own father
A community healing circle was formed Monday in response to an online comment saying Native...
Community healing circle over Gateway hotel comments

Latest News

State releases Ravnsborg impeachment investigative reports
State releases Ravnsborg impeachment investigative reports
SD cannabis organizations release legislative report card
SD cannabis organizations release legislative report card
Ukrainian Immigrant shares her remarkable story of survival
Ukrainian Immigrant shares her remarkable story of survival
Today (Wednesday) is National Doctors Day where medical professionals are honored for their...
Honoring National Doctors Day
Inflation has been hitting the US economy hard, while students struggle to maintain their...
Tuition Freeze for college students