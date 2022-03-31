Advertisement

High school senior takes great-grandmother to her first prom

A Watford City high school prom was extra special for one couple. (Source: KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:02 PM MDT
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - A high school senior in North Dakota told his parents he didn’t have anyone he wanted to ask to his senior prom until his father told him to take his great-grandmother.

KFYR reports Watford City senior Dakota Wollan made his great-grandmother’s night by taking her to her first prom.

“I couldn’t believe I was out there,” said Wollan’s great-grandmother Madeline Miller.

Wollan said it all started with a prom proposal.

“I have an old truck she gave me, it’s a 1985 Ford she handed down to me, and I got it running again. So, I took that truck and made a sign,” he said.

The sign read: Can I take you to prom in this old truck?

“I was just wondering why he would want a 92-year-old going to prom with him when so many young girls are at the school,” Miller said.

Wollan said he was nervous to ask his great-grandmother.

“If she would have said no, I wouldn’t have gone, but thanks to her, I got to make a memory for my last prom and her first prom,” Wollan said.

And the two said their prom night was pretty special.

“Walking beside my great-grandson, listening to the music as we walked, and people clapping and hollering were some of the best moments,” Miller said.

Wollan and Miller danced the first dance, and then Wollan took his date home.

“We brought tears to many people’s eyes,” Wollan said.

Copyright 2022 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

