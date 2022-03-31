Advertisement

Good morning Rapid City rose gardens, it’s time to wake up and bloom

By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:29 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Springtime is when the sun starts to peak through the clouds and warm things up a bit.

When the sun comes out, so do the Rapid City rose beds, which were uncovered Thursday in Memorial and Halley Parks.

The rose beds were covered up last October for the winter. The City usually wakes them up in the March or April time frame when the chances of having long periods of cold temperatures isn’t as high.

Uncovering the roses usually requires about a dozen hands on deck and takes about a day to finish up.

”We undo them and let them sit for a couple weeks,” explains John Berglund, Rapid City Greenhouse Specialist, “and then we’ll come back through. We’ll cut some of the dead rose canes off that have frozen, and get them ready to go, and then they kind of do their own thing.”

Berglund says the roses need to be covered, because they have a difficult time handling the extreme temperatures in the Hills.

The leaves that were covering the roses are being brought to the landfill where they’ll be turned into mulch.

Berglund says the flowers will likely be budding and blooming around the middle of June.

