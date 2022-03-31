Advertisement

Custer man reportedly shot and killed intruder

Fatal Shooting Graphic
(Source: MGN)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:36 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night in the Pass Creek Road area.

According to a sheriff’s office release, a man called about 10 p.m. to report he shot an intruder in his home. The 34-year-old Custer man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

Custer County Sheriff Marty Mechaley said the shooter has been cooperative with law enforcement as the investigation continues. An autopsy is also being conducted.

At this time, no names of the people involved have been released.

