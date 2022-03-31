The campaign season in South Dakota is starting to take shape

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Party candidates hit the deadline, Tuesday, for submitting petitions to run for office as the South Dakota campaigns begin to take shape.

Republicans say they’ve recruited a candidate in nearly every legislative district for the first time in decades. This could further increase their control over state politics with a crowded primary field of over 150 candidates.

Democrats appear to be fielding even fewer candidates than in 2020 - which was a 60-year low for statehouse seats. There’s confusion surrounding the three major statewide races for Governor, Senate, and House of Representatives, as there are no Democrats listed as running on the Secretary of State website.

Candidates Jamie Smith and Brian Bengs have taken to twitter to confirm they have submitted their signatures for approval to run opposite their republican opponents.

