SD cannabis organizations release legislative report card

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For the first time, South Dakota lawmakers are being scored on their votes regarding the implementation of cannabis laws.

Several statewide marijuana organizations, including South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, released their report card, which analyzes the votes on significant cannabis related bills during the 2022 legislative session.

Their goal is to keep state voters informed of their legislators’ decisions when it comes to marijuana implementation.

Campaign director Matthew Schweich says he hopes lawmakers can be held more accountable with the release of this report card.

”There remains a disconnect between the politicians in Pierre, and the people of South Dakota, and that’s not a surprise to anyone,” Schweich said. “However, we are still pleased with this session. We defended the medical cannabis law from several harmful changes, and we also passed a recreational cannabis bill through the South Dakota Senate.”

The scorecard can be found on the SD for Better Marijuana Laws website.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.