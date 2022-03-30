Advertisement

Rapid City January sales tax numbers show growth above and beyond inflation

Sales tax show promising signs this year in Rapid City
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:33 PM MDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We’re a few months into the new year, and Rapid City is reporting promising sales number for the start of 2022. The month of January showcased a nine-percent increase over 2021.

The month brought in more than two and a half million sales tax dollars, a record for January.

Darrell Shoemaker, Communications Coordinator for Rapid City, says the success could be attributed to a banner Black Hills Stock Show. Adding the increase is more than the inflationary index, which was seven-percent in 2021, and is an encouraging start to the new year.

However, he calls monthly sales tax reports a snapshot in time, and what the rest of the year could bring is unpredictable, because ”obviously, we’ve got some challenges due to inflation and gas prices. Looking in the crystal ball is anybody’s guess.”

Shoemaker says in 2021 there was a 19-percent total increase annually. Blowing what he calls the two-percent growth City’s typically shoot for out of the water.

With those figures in mind, he says he’s pleased with the trends that were showcased through last year and is hopeful this year will follow suit.

