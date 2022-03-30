Advertisement

National Mom and Pop Shop Day celebrates local businesses

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:14 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday is a day to honor all small business owners on National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day.

According to census.gov, in 2019 there were nearly 8 million small businesses established in the United States.

One of those businesses is The Bee’s Knees Natural Foods in Spearfish.

For 11 years, the little shop has served the community as a farmers market supplying local products.

Owner Dawn Habeck said the idea behind the store is to help local producers see there is a need for nutritious food that doesn’t have to travel far before it’s on store shelves.

“I am very community minded. I grew up in a very small community in Wyoming and I believe in community, I believe that when people work hard and do the right thing that it works out in the long run. Even if it doesn’t seem like it’s very profitable in the short run. It’s a long view on the way things should go. Minding your community and having things available that people need and hopefully that translate into making a living,” said Habeck.

Habeck said she’s very thankful for the support she receives for her store and looks forward to running it for years to come.

