Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - A Few Ingredients Make a Great Stew

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Who says you need a counter-full of ingredients to make a great meal? Less is more these days, as with this super simple recipe for Texas Beef Stew.

In a skillet, brown 1 1/4 lbs stew meat until no longer pink. Drain, then add a quarter cup of finely chopped onion. Sauté until onion is translucent.

Place beef and onion mixture in a slow cooker. Add 1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, 1 cup water, 1 can of diced tomatoes (undrained) and 1 tablespoon of cumin. Also add a teaspoon of salt. Stir; cover and cook on HIGH for 1 to 2 hours, or LOW for 2 to 3 hours. Serve.

