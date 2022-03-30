A behavioral health care facility should be operational by the end of the year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Late last year, a project that aims to support behavioral health broke ground in Rapid City.

The Crisis Stabilization Unit being built off of 3rd and Quincy Streets is making some progress.

Willie Whelchel, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy, says everything is on track for the facility which will house eight beds for 24-hour crisis attention, and five beds dedicated to care lasting upwards of five days.

The long term care beds are the first of its kind in Rapid City, and Whelchel says they’ve been needed for years, if not decades.

When someone is in crisis and in need of long-term care, they’ve been having to bring people as far as five hours away to Yankton to receive help.

”As we were raising money and putting this together,” Whelchel asks, “it was a hard press, right? We were really after this, because eight beds that are in crisis care now that’s within our facility -- it just isn’t enough to serve the needs of our community and surrounding area.”

Whelchel went on to say their biggest concern at the moment stemming from the construction is that it’s limiting access to the CARE Campus.

He says they’re on track for the facility to be operational by the end of the year.

