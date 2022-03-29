Advertisement

FTC sues Intuit to stop ‘bait-and-switch’ TurboTax ads

FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 photo shows a display of TurboTax software in a Sam's Club...
FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 photo shows a display of TurboTax software in a Sam's Club in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:04 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – The Federal Trade Commission is suing TurboTax maker Intuit, saying its ads for “free” tax filing misled consumers.

The consumer protection agency said Tuesday that millions of consumers cannot actually use the free tax-prep software option — two-thirds of tax filers in 2020. They are ineligible, the agency says, if they are gig workers or earn farm income, for example.

“TurboTax is bombarding consumers with ads for ‘free’ tax filing services, and then hitting them with charges when it’s time to file,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection, in a statement. “We are asking a court to immediately halt this bait-and-switch, and to protect taxpayers at the peak of filing season.”

Intuit, based in Mountain View, California, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The agency says Intuit has for years focused on the word “free” in its ads, running them during major events like the Super Bowl. The FTC has asked a federal judge to order Intuit to stop what it said were Intuit’s deceptive ads during the rush of tax season. This year’s tax filing deadline is April 18.

The FTC voted 3-1 in favor of filing the suit. The FTC complaint was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Northern California.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Sioux Nation
Tribal leaders serve Notice of Trespass to hotel following racist comments, asked to vacate the property
A North Dakota boxer dies following a Golden Gloves bout in Rapid City.
Boxer dies following Rapid City bout
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith’s Oscar slap
Following a weekend shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel, owners reportedly want to ban Native...
Rapid City hotel owner sparks controversy following shooting
Two Rapid City police officers involved in fatal shooting Saturday.
Burglary suspect shot and killed by Rapid City police

Latest News

Will Smith's mother, Carolyn Smith, said she's never seen him go 'off' like he did on Chris...
Members of Will Smith’s family express surprise at Oscar slap
Fallout from impeachment billboard campaign continues
AG’s Office to investigate billboards targeting impeachment committee members
National Players gracing Matthews Opera House stage with A Midsummer Night’s Dream
National Players gracing Matthews Opera House stage with A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Will Smith's mother, Carolyn Smith, said she's never seen him go 'off' like he did on Chris...
Will Smith's family talks about Oscar slap