Advertisement

Chris Rock’s ticket sales skyrocket after Will Smith slap

Moments before winning best actor, Smith appeared to smack Rock after the comic made a joke about Smith's wife. (COURTESY A.M.P.A.S. 2022 via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:41 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apparently, seeing Will Smith slap Chris Rock has people excited to see Rock on stage again.

The comedian’s tour has seen a big boost in ticket sales.

Ticket reseller TickPick says it sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than it did in the past month combined, sending prices through the roof from $46 a ticket to a minimum of $341.

In case you missed it during Sunday’s Oscars, Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith who has a shaved head because she has alopecia. The joke didn’t sit well with Smith, who walked up on stage and slapped Rock.

Smith has apologized, but the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says it has started a formal review of what happened.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Sioux Nation
Tribal leaders serve Notice of Trespass to hotel following racist comments, asked to vacate the property
A North Dakota boxer dies following a Golden Gloves bout in Rapid City.
Boxer dies following Rapid City bout
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith’s Oscar slap
Following a weekend shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel, owners reportedly want to ban Native...
Rapid City hotel owner sparks controversy following shooting
Two Rapid City police officers involved in fatal shooting Saturday.
Burglary suspect shot and killed by Rapid City police

Latest News

Will Smith's mother, Carolyn Smith, said she's never seen him go 'off' like he did on Chris...
Members of Will Smith’s family express surprise at Oscar slap
Fallout from impeachment billboard campaign continues
AG’s Office to investigate billboards targeting impeachment committee members
FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 photo shows a display of TurboTax software in a Sam's Club...
FTC sues Intuit to stop ‘bait-and-switch’ TurboTax ads
National Players gracing Matthews Opera House stage with A Midsummer Night’s Dream
National Players gracing Matthews Opera House stage with A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Will Smith's mother, Carolyn Smith, said she's never seen him go 'off' like he did on Chris...
Will Smith's family talks about Oscar slap