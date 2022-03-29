RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today the Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity handed over the keys to their 21st home.

The home was built in partnership with Thrivent Financial and a handful of area churches.

Today volunteers and organizations came together to celebrate new homeowner Marie and her son Joshua who were given gifts such as gardening tools and cleaning supplies to equip them in their new home as well as a Bible from some of the churches on hand.

Marie is a single mother who, while working multiple jobs, attending school, and raising her son, completed 250 hours of sweat equity that involved construction hours, home maintenance classes, and financial classes.

When handed the keys, Marie thanked everyone in attendance saying that this milestone meant the world to her and her son.

Marie, New Homeowner: “I am so grateful that you guys gave me this house today. I have tried other programs and after they found out how much I was making per year they said I didn’t qualify. But you guys kept me in this program and so today now I am going to move into my first house. Thank you. ”

Marie mentioned how blessed she felt not only to now own this home, but to provide this new life and opportunity for her son.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.