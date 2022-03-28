Advertisement

SD Legislature sets interim summer study topics

The South Dakota legislature’s Executive Board set the topics that they will spend the summer looking into, with the intention of introducing legislation on the topics next legislative session.
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Austin Goss
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:55 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota state legislature is set to take on a wide variety of topics to look into this summer during the interim.

The Executive Board approved three topics for lawmakers to look into this summer. Those topics are examining local jails and opportunities for collaboration with state correctional plans, juvenile justice, and property taxes.

The interim study looking into local jails was brought about by SCR 608. However, the topic of jails and prisons, and how they are funded in South Dakota has been at the forefront of conversations amongst state government officials for several months. The decision to examine juvenile justice was brought about by SB 198.

Lawmakers also suggested looking into rising property taxes across the state, and the way that counties come up with those tax figures, in response to substantial increases in assessment values in counties across the state.

Interim committees are typically made up of both House and Senate members, and are intended to offer lawmakers who serve on them insight into the topics they are studying, with the intention of bringing legislation relevant to the topic in the following legislative session. Topics that have been studied in past interim sessions include the mental health of first responders and workforce housing needs.

All state lawmakers will have the opportunity to weigh in on which interim study committees they would like to serve on, and those preferences will be reported back to the Executive Board, which will meet again prior to the start of summer.

Copyright 2022 Gray Television. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Great Sioux Nation
Tribal leaders serve Notice of Trespass to hotel following racist comments, asked to vacate the property
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham discusses the role one of his off-duty officers...
Sheriff: Off-duty deputy, shot 5 times, returns fire, killing own father
A community healing circle was formed Monday in response to an online comment saying Native...
Community healing circle over Gateway hotel comments
A North Dakota boxer dies following a Golden Gloves bout in Rapid City.
Boxer dies following Rapid City bout

Latest News

Tuesday is a day to honor all small business owners on National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day.
National Mom and Pop Shop Day celebrates local businesses
Storybook Island is a nostalgic landmark for children and adults alike. Now, some new...
Renovations at Storybook Island lay the groundwork for exciting new attractions
Light winter snow spells trouble for businesses that rely on winter recreation during the off...
Sparse snows slows business at winter recreation spots
South Dakota Republican House members want to open an investigation into funds set aside for...
Noem clashes with House lawmakers over budgetary appropriations
Customers check out at The Bees Knees Natural Foods store in Spearfish, SD.
National Mom and Pop Shop Day celebrates local businesses