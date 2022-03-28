Advertisement

Ravnsborg investigation should wrap up soon

SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg avoided jail time, but paid over $4k in fines and fees...
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg avoided jail time, but paid over $4k in fines and fees associated with the misdemeanor charges he faced when he hit and killed Joe Boever in September of 2020. However, for the family of Boever, those charges and punishment do not go nearly far enough.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:28 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota House committee investigating whether the state’s attorney general should be impeached for his conduct surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash is set to finish its work this week.

House lawmakers are wrapping up a months-long investigation that has splintered the state’s Republicans over the fate of Jason Ravnsborg. The House Select Committee on Investigation plans late Monday to issue a final report, which will include parts of the crash investigation that have not been redacted by the committee. Lawmakers will also discuss recommending Ravnsborg’s impeachment.

The committee’s report will set the tone for House lawmakers as they prepare to vote on his impeachment in April.

