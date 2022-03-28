Ravnsborg investigation should wrap up soon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota House committee investigating whether the state’s attorney general should be impeached for his conduct surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash is set to finish its work this week.

House lawmakers are wrapping up a months-long investigation that has splintered the state’s Republicans over the fate of Jason Ravnsborg. The House Select Committee on Investigation plans late Monday to issue a final report, which will include parts of the crash investigation that have not been redacted by the committee. Lawmakers will also discuss recommending Ravnsborg’s impeachment.

The committee’s report will set the tone for House lawmakers as they prepare to vote on his impeachment in April.

