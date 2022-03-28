Advertisement

Native Vendors Market Promotions highlighting fashion and entertainment with upcoming event

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:08 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the hopes of being the best native venue for vendors to showcase their indigenous merchandise and services, The Native Vendors Market Promotions is encouraging entrepreneurship with their upcoming Oceti Sakowin 2022 spring fashion show.

The event is April 2 from 9 am to 9 pm at the Ramkota Convention Center.

Oceti Sakowin Spring 2022 Fashion Show
Oceti Sakowin Spring 2022 Fashion Show(Miranda O'Bryan)

