Firefighters contain Rapid Valley home fire

Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department contains home fire. (photo courtesy Rapid Valley Fire Department)(KOTA)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:20 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid Valley home was damaged in a fire around 11:30 p.m., Sunday.

According to a release from Pennington County Fire, the fire was in the attached garage of a home on the 100 block of Pennington Street. The Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department kept the fire from spreading to the home as well as from threatening nearby structures. They were assisted by several other volunteer departments.

The fire was first discovered by Pennington County deputies who helped people get out of the home.

The American Red Cross and the Black Hills Fire Chaplains Association is assisting the people who live at the home.

