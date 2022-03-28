Advertisement

Boxer dies following Rapid City bout

A North Dakota boxer dies following a Golden Gloves bout in Rapid City.
A North Dakota boxer dies following a Golden Gloves bout in Rapid City.(MGN Online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:53 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A North Dakota man died following following a boxing match in South Dakota.

Laron Peoples, of Dickinson, was a contender in the Elite Male Division at the South Dakota Golden Gloves boxing event in Rapid City on March 19. Following his loss against Sheldon Wright, Peoples was taken to a hospital, where he died the following day.

Peoples was a defensive back in 2011 and 2012 for the Minot State University football team. He also attended Dakota College at Bottineau. Minot State University’s football roster shows Peoples was originally from Pontiac, Michigan.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Great Sioux Nation
Tribal leaders serve Notice of Trespass to hotel following racist comments, asked to vacate the property
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham discusses the role one of his off-duty officers...
Sheriff: Off-duty deputy, shot 5 times, returns fire, killing own father
A community healing circle was formed Monday in response to an online comment saying Native...
Community healing circle over Gateway hotel comments

Latest News

Tuesday is a day to honor all small business owners on National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day.
National Mom and Pop Shop Day celebrates local businesses
Storybook Island is a nostalgic landmark for children and adults alike. Now, some new...
Renovations at Storybook Island lay the groundwork for exciting new attractions
Light winter snow spells trouble for businesses that rely on winter recreation during the off...
Sparse snows slows business at winter recreation spots
South Dakota Republican House members want to open an investigation into funds set aside for...
Noem clashes with House lawmakers over budgetary appropriations
Customers check out at The Bees Knees Natural Foods store in Spearfish, SD.
National Mom and Pop Shop Day celebrates local businesses