Advertisement

Big Changes Coming Tomorrow

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:15 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Great Sioux Nation
Tribal leaders serve Notice of Trespass to hotel following racist comments, asked to vacate the property
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham discusses the role one of his off-duty officers...
Sheriff: Off-duty deputy, shot 5 times, returns fire, killing own father
A community healing circle was formed Monday in response to an online comment saying Native...
Community healing circle over Gateway hotel comments
A North Dakota boxer dies following a Golden Gloves bout in Rapid City.
Boxer dies following Rapid City bout

Latest News

Winds will remain gusty
Rain & Snow Clearing Out
Winds will remain gusty
Rain & Snow Won't Last Long
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Windy and Turning Colder Today with Afternoon Rain and Snow
Cooler weather and chance of moisture
Big changes coming tomorrow