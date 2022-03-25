Advertisement

Rent prices jumped 17% since last year, hitting new record

The cost of rent in the United States has jumped 17% since last year, hitting an all-time new...
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:25 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - According to a report from Realtor.com, the national median for rent was $1,792 last month.

That’s a 17% jump from a year ago, marking double-digit increases for studio apartments, one bedroom and two bedrooms.

February’s new high values the typical apartment $283 more expensive each month than it was in 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic.

According to experts, that marks a nearly 20% increase over the past two years.

February was also the 7th straight month of double-digit percentage increases after rentals were cratered in some of the biggest cities during the pandemic.

The website’s chief economist says rental prices will likely remain high, but that some cooling is expected.

Miami saw the fastest growth, with the median rental price spiking 55% in February from a year ago.

