Pennington County population is thriving

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -More than 73% of U.S. counties experienced a natural decrease in 2021, up from 45.5% in 2019 and 55.5% in 2020. That is according to the U.S. Census Bureau data released Thursday.

Unlike most counties across the U.S., Pennington County has made a sharp increase in population from 109 thousand in 2020 to over 111 thousand in 2021. This steady increase raises the question

Why is Pennington County growing faster than most counties in the United States?

Steve Anderson, Vice President of Black Hills Board of Directors says the answer to that question is out the bag

He states “Well, I think Pennington County the secrets out...rapid city or Pennington County has a lot to offer people from all over the country. Whether it’s our no-income-tax or our low taxes. Our world-class outdoors, I just think the black hills has a lot more to offer and within the last two years we have been on the national scene a little more to where we’ve had a lot more eyes on South Dakota.”

Anderson says Rapid City, being one of the fast-growing cities in South Dakota, offers an array of entertainment and tourism along with a small-town feeling

He says people are moving here simply because they want to get closer to family.

“I think right now nationwide a lot of the people are moving influxes has to do with the trying to get back to family, right now not only are we seeing people move out of their county, but we’re seeing people come back to South Dakota.”

He says the best thing to do if you decide to move to Pennington County is to do your research.

“Make sure you do your research and do not just come on a whim and go ill figure it out when I get there because right now it’s a tough market to have that kind of attitude.”

